Eufaula City Schools returning to in-person learning

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula City Schools announced that all students will be able to return to in-person learning on February 1.



Students were supposed to return earlier this month, but the return was postponed due to the increased amount of COVID-19 cases.



“We’re just happy for the kids,” Superintendent Joey Brannan said. “Our kids have wanted to come back for a while.”



Students that wish to remain virtual have the option to do so. The schools will continue to do meal pick-ups for students that remain with virtual learning at all school locations from 11:30 until 12.



With the return of faculty and staff, Brannan is working with local hospitals to expand the vaccination effort for teachers. The board is looking to create a plan where staff members can go in groups to receive vaccinations during the school day.



“That’s what we’ve all wanted and what we really want,” Brannan said. “We really need them back at the school but the key to all that is having enough faculty to keep the doors open.”



Brannan will keep monitoring how case numbers look as students arrive back in school to see if the return can stay permanent. Bus services will be available for students, however Brannan encourages parents that are able to make other transportation arrangements to do so.