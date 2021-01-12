Eufaula getting new off-highway vehicle trail

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Lakepoint State Park is getting a brand new off-highway vehicle trail on its property.

The new outdoor activity is under construction for people in Eufaula looking for a bit of adventure. The clay trail will be located where the golf course used to be, and guests will soon be able to bring out their ATV’s and try their hand at the course.

“It will be another activity for people to do here in Eufaula,” Sherry Sellers, Director of Sales at Lakepoint State Park, said. “We’re hoping it attracts people from surrounding counties and states to come here, visit Lakepoint, visit the city and take advantage of what we have to offer.”

The course will have a training/beginner area, as well as an advanced area for guests to try at different skill levels. They additionally will have a directional trail for riders looking for a longer, scenic route.

Last year was not an easy year for Lakepoint as they typically have a full schedule of everything from weddings to family reunions to church retreats. In 2020, many of the events on their calendar were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Lakepoint is hoping this OHV trail will be one of their many projects to help increase tourism in the new year and beyond.

“They are also planning a hard track for electric golf carts on the campground side of the park, along with a sporting clays facility if grants can be found to support the projects,” Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said in a Facebook post.

The OHV trail is about 90% finished, and Lakepoint hopes it will be complete by spring or summer of 2021.