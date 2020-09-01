Eufaula High School educator arrested for alleged sex with student

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A female educator at Eufaula High School has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.

44-year-old Amy Priest was arrested Monday, August 31, and charged with two counts of a School Employee Engaging in Sex With Student under 19 Years Old.

Police say Priest worked at Eufaula High School as a paraprofessional. 

“The alleged incident did not occur on school property,” said Chief Steve Watkins.

Priest was booked into the Eufaula City Jail and had a $50,000 bond. 

The case remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for Eufaula City Schools shared the following statement with News 3:

Eufaula City Schools was notified of possible misconduct involving an employee and a student. The employee was immediately removed from the school and according to state law was placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation is completed. Due to the potential criminal nature of this acquisition, the Eufaula Police Department is handling the investigation, and public comments are limited due to the active investigation. We are in constant contact with the police department and will continue with full cooperation. Keeping students safe is our first priority.

Chief Watkins says all persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Monday

90° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories