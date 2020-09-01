Eufaula High School educator arrested for alleged sex with student

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A female educator at Eufaula High School has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.

44-year-old Amy Priest was arrested Monday, August 31, and charged with two counts of a School Employee Engaging in Sex With Student under 19 Years Old.

Police say Priest worked at Eufaula High School as a paraprofessional.

“The alleged incident did not occur on school property,” said Chief Steve Watkins.

Priest was booked into the Eufaula City Jail and had a $50,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for Eufaula City Schools shared the following statement with News 3:



Eufaula City Schools was notified of possible misconduct involving an employee and a student. The employee was immediately removed from the school and according to state law was placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation is completed. Due to the potential criminal nature of this acquisition, the Eufaula Police Department is handling the investigation, and public comments are limited due to the active investigation. We are in constant contact with the police department and will continue with full cooperation. Keeping students safe is our first priority.



Chief Watkins says all persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

