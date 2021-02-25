Eufaula man charged with 17 counts related to child pornography

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – After an extensive investigation, a Eufaula man has been arrested for multiple counts of Dissemination or Public Display of Obscene Matter of Persons under 17 involved in Obscene Acts. (Code of Alabama 13A-12-191).

The investigation was initiated in response to a cyber tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

“Brandon Heath Livingston, 32, of Eufaula, was arrested Wednesday, 24 February for his alleged involvement in disseminating several videos depicting child pornography. Livingston is charged with 17 counts and is being held in the Eufaula City Jail pending a bond hearing,” said Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.

Livingston was on bond for an unrelated narcotic charge at the time of his arrest. The investigation is ongoing and more charges and/or suspects may be forthcoming.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this case or any other investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.