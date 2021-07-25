Eufaula police investigating a weapons incident

Eufaula Police Department responded to a weapons incident in the area of Rivers Avenue and Wilson Street.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – At 7:08 a.m., Saturday morning, Eufaula Police Department responded to a fight underway with weapons.

At the area of Rivers Avenue and Wilson Street, officers witnessed individuals with weapons and reported more gunshots upon arrival at the scene.

38-year-old Jimmy Jernigan of Eufaula, Ala. was apprehended and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol. Two weapons were recovered and additional charges may be pending.

Two additional armed individuals fled on foot. Officers began searching for the individuals, however they were unable to apprehend them.

Another person of interest has been identified since the occurrence.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation or other offenses are encouraged to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1000 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

In a statement released by the Eufaula Police Department they say, “We as a community should not be willing to tolerate senseless acts of violence.”