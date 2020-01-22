Eufaula welcomes new company planning to bring new jobs, re-open plant

It’s a trip back to the future, of sorts, that’s bringing an economic boost to Eufaula.

A formerly shuttered latex plant will reopen, thanks to an investment by another company. Medical Industries of the Americas plans to get the former Ameritex plant running in the next four months.

Eufaula’s mayor says it’s an economic win for the city.

“When you have good jobs for the residents, the residents will stay. They don’t have to go somewhere else to look for work. Also, with the number of jobs that are going to be created, it’ll probably recruit some new people to our city and that’s exciting,” said Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs.

The reopening of the plant could eventually bring as many as 400 jobs to Eufaula. The company’s general manager says they plan to produce more than latex gloves.

“The whole plan is to turn this plant into a multitude of medical devices, in addition to gloves. Because the gloves are here, that’s kind of where we’re starting,” said General Manager of Medical Industries of The Americas, Bill Fylstra.

Medical Industries of the Americas says new positions will be added as additional production lines start operating in the plant.