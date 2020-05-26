EVENING UPDATE: Alabama reports 15,396 positive cases of COVID-19, with 515 in Lee County

Alabama News
ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 15,396 of coronavirus statewide, with 85 new cases reported since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 575 people, with two new deaths reported since noon.

To date, 1,671 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County has two new cases of the virus and is now at 515 cases.

Chambers County remains at 336 cases.

Russell County now has 142 cases, with two new cases since noon.

Barbour County has added two new cases since noon, the total for the county now 120 cases.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is now reporting 7,951 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

