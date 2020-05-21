EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now over 13,288, with 466 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:45/5:45 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 13,288 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 230 new cases reported since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 529 people, with one new death reported since noon.

To date, 1,546 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County has added five new cases since noon, the total for the county now 466 cases.

Chambers County now has 332 cases, the county adding one new case since noon.

Russell County has two new cases since noon, the total for the county now 118.

Barbour County is now at 99 cases, with one new case reported since noon.

Alabama is reopening more of its economy despite shaky progress in taming the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Kay Ivey announced new rules Thursday that allow entertainment venues, athletics, schools and more to open beginning Friday. But all remain subject to social-distancing, capacity and sanitation rules.

Claims for unemployment compensation during the coronavirus pandemic have topped 500,000 in Alabama. The state Department of Labor says more than 25,000 initial jobless claims were filed last week. That brings the state total since mid-March to more than 500,000.

Alabama broke its daily record for new coroanvirus cases on May 20, with an all-time high of 392 new cases confirmed by the ADPH.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.