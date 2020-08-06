Families find joy and leave a smile along colorful pathway in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Let’s walk on over to East Alabama for an inspiring story of how an anonymous good samaritan armed with a rock and a paintbrush started a colorful journey of joy in the Auburn community.

A month ago, Davina Casey noticed her favorite walking trail along Shell Toomer was a little brighter.

“It started with a couple of stones, and now there are over 200 stones. It gives me the incentive to get up and walk to see if there are any more stones. It makes me smile. It’s such a happy blessing,” shared Casey.

A kind-hearted person – began the path by leaving a few stones and a note on a tree.

“Times of the corona quarantine are pretty colorless and boring. Our stone path here can grow as colorful and pretty as we want it to be. Just color stone at home, bring it here, and put it at the end of the line. let’s see how long we can make the stone path.”

Casey would love to thank the person responsible for inspiring her to remain hopeful.

“COVID has directly impacted my family as it has yours and with a high school senior with a heart that’s been broken too many times to count. There is a smile and a blessing out here. I get some time to myself and walk. It helps me keep fighting the good fight as a mom of two teens in a pandemic that seems never to end,” shared Casey.

As walkers and bikers enjoy seeing the colorful stone path, you’re invited to join in on the joy. Paint a rock and add it to the line, because sharing kindness is a big step towards making this journey a bit easier.

The walking trail can be found along Shell Toomer Parkway in Auburn near the entrance of Chewacla State Park.