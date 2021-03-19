Family desperate to find son who vanished from Tuskegee, Alabama

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – It’s been more than three weeks since the family of 22-year-old Marquez Duncan has spoken with their son. The latter is now considered a critically missing person from the Tuskegee, Alabama, community.

Friday, News 3 spoke with Duncan’s father from Douglasville, Georgia, about a missing child’s pain.

“I’m very troubled, his mother, his step-mother, we are very worried that something has gone wrong,” said Duncan.

Police say 22-year-old Marquez Duncan was last seen February 23th near his duplex along Gautier Street in Tuskegee, where he lives with two roommates.

Duncan says his son is vibrant, funny, and quickly makes friends.

“We are frantic. We just want some answers. We aren’t getting anything, and it’s so troubling we just need to know somehow somewhere, somebody knows something,” said Duncan.

Chief Loyd Jenkins with the Tuskegee Police Department says they are working with investigators at multiple state and federal agencies, trying to generate leads and information in the case.

“Somebody knows something, and that is what we are trying to track down leads and information because you just don’t disappear into thin air. We just are asking anybody if you have seen him in passing or gave him a ride somewhere or anything, let us know which direction to go in,” said Jenkins.

Duncan is six-foot, one-hundred and fifty-five pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He moved to Tuskegee in 2018 to attend Tuskegee University. His family lives in Douglasville, Georgia, and Detroit, Michigan. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward in the case.

“We don’t know what to do. There is no rule book. What do you do when your son is missing? We are just at a loss of what to do, and it’s hard to go to sleep at night, and when you wake up, it’s the first thing you think is where our son is? We just want him home,” said Duncan.

The Tuskegee Police Department asks anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to give them a call at 334-727-0200. You do not have to provide them with your name.