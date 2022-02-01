Family heartbroken over shooting death of 17-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another Birmingham family was torn apart by gun violence over the weekend following the shooting death of 17-year-old Javarius Reid.

Birmingham police say he was shot and killed on 16th Street North Friday night. Reid was a student at George Washington Carver High School.

His mother, Yunikeo Reid, tells CBS 42 that the past few days have been a constant nightmare for her and the family.

“I never thought I’d be burying my son. I always thought he would be burying me,” she said.

She says her son was a dedicated student and athlete. He loved football and getting a chance to work on cars. She says when he was six he knew how to figure out most issues with any vehicle.

“He was like an old man. He had an old man soul,” Reid said.

His great aunt Davetta Brown says she is going to really miss her great nephew.

“He was silly. Very silly,” Brown said. “Really sweet. Affectionate.”

Reid says one of her favorite memories of her son was when he would still come to her room, lay down next to her and ask if she could clean his ears.

“He would get a bobby pin and go in the room, lay on the bed, and ask me if I could clean the stuff out his ears,” she said.

As Birmingham police continue to investigate, Reid and the family continue to grieve.

“For your baby to get shot and killed innocently,” Brown said. “The violence needs to stop.”

“I’d tell him that I love him. Keep doing good, that I’m proud of you,” Reid said.

The family continues to work on funeral arrangements. To help with costs and expenses, anyone can donate to the Cash App account $Dab67.

No suspects have been arrested in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 205-254-1764. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

