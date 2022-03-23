OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County family is in Birmingham awaiting their 8-year-old daughter’s release from Children’s Hospital of Alabama after a German shepherd bit her leg.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, young Bella Calhoun was playing at a friend’s house across the street when her mother, Stacey Evans, was startled by her daughter screaming for help.

“This time I heard her scream and she yelled ‘momma,’ and when I heard that, I knew something was automatically wrong,” Evans said.

A German Shepherd belonging to the family’s friends bit Calhoun’s leg, causing a lot of damage.

“When I got to her, she had blood all over her leg and some meat was showing,” Evans said.

The family, including Calhoun’s step-father and brother, got into their truck and made a bee-line for Dale Medical Center.

“I tried calling Dale Medical on the way there, and they never answered,” Evans said.

Then things went from bad to worse.

When the family arrived, they were told they couldn’t be seen on that day because of scheduling and staffing issues.

“‘You have several people ahead of you, and we are short-staffed today, so it is going to be a long wait’,” the stepfather of the victim, Michael Evans said. “She goes back, talks to someone, is gone about 30 seconds, and comes back and says, “We are understaffed, it is best if you go somewhere else.”

That is when others in the E.R., unprompted, offered to try to help this little girl.

“The people in the lobby, probably 10 to 13, they are standup up telling the lady at the front desk, “that little girl can have our spot, let her go ahead of us,” said Michael Evans.

But the family was still turned away from being seen at that time.

At that point, they got back in their truck and drove to Flowers Hospital in Dothan, nearly 30 minutes away.

From there, the hospital arranged to have Bella taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital of Alabama where she is now recovering.

The Southern Star, Ozark’s newspaper, reached out to Dale Medical Center Emergency Room for comment on this matter and was told quote;

“The staff of Dale Medical Center consists of caring individuals that daily report to work to care for individuals, not to cause harm. Our ER is fully staffed but does experience high volumes at times. Dale Medical Center does not refuse treatment of anyone presenting for care. We regret if there was any breakdown in communication and inconvenience experienced by the family. Dale Medical Center continues to investigate the situation as we pray for her continued recovery.”

Bella is expected to make a full recovery. The German Shepherd, in question, has been put down.