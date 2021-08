DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health will send a federal team to Dothan this weekend to assist with the latest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a spokesperson.

The team will travel to The Circle City this Saturday.

It is unknown how much federal personnel will be coming, or where that team will be placed.

This is a developing story and WDHN will have updates as they become available.