Firefighters urge families to close bedroom doors before falling asleep

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL ) – Winter holidays are a time of joy but can also lead to tragedy as alternative warming devices like space heaters and fireplaces, along with candles and Christmas trees, amplify the risk for catastrophic fires.

Fire safety experts say along with working smoke detectors, they are urging families to add one potentially life-saving action to their nightly routines. Close before you Doze is a nationwide safety initiative asking families to close bedroom doors before they go to sleep.

“It’s proven if you close your door, you have more time at your will to get out a second way or for firefighters to get you out safely. It’s a mindset you need to spread with your whole family,” said Josh Datnoff with Farmville Volunteer Fire Department

The UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute provided a compelling video demonstration, illustrating how closed doors act as protective barriers between your loved one, the fire, and deadly, toxic smoke.

After a training fire was set in a structure, the bedroom connected to the door left open measured 500 degrees Fahrenheit with peak carbon monoxide at 6,000 parts per million. The bedroom insulated by a closed-door reached 100 degrees with peak carbon monoxide at 600 parts per million.

“The lower the PPM or parts per million, the more survivable that atmosphere is for someone in that room. A lot of people have the misconception that fire is what kills people in house fires. That’s inaccurate. The majority of people that are killed in house fires are due to smoke inhalation,” said Datnoff.

Working smoke detectors coupled with Close Before You Doze can be the difference between life and death by giving your precious family minutes to escape or be rescued.

Safety experts say if you do not have working smoke detectors in your home or if you can’t afford them reach out to your local fire department, and they will help you.

