Florence machete attack suspect’s mental evaluation delayed

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A hearing for a Florence man facing six attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking his entire family has been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” court records say.

The hearing, pushed back to April 12, will determine whether Kyle Lyn Seeley will undergo a mental examination and evaluation. Seeley is accused of attacking his brother, parents and his three children, all younger than 10 at the time, with various weapons – including a machete – in May 2021.

On the day of the attack, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the 34-year-old barricaded himself in a building behind the home where the attack happened. Florence Police Department’s SWAT team had been on the scene trying to convince him to surrender, but he did not respond to officers.

SWAT officers put gas into the building and Seeley tried to run, Singleton said. Deputies and Florence police officers tackled him in a pasture behind the building and took him into custody.

Singleton said they were investigating the motive behind the attack, but said there were some “family dynamics” that could have been factors. Seeley’s parents also were at the home at the time, and his father was the one who took the machete away from him, Singleton said.

Seeley was indicted on 10 criminal counts in July 2021. His charges include six counts of attempted murder, first-degree arson and aggravated child abuse.

A virtual arraignment hearing was held in September, where Seeley entered a plea of “not guilty” to his charges by reason of mental disease or defect.

According to court records, he remains in the custody of the Limestone Correctional Facility.

Seeley’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 10.