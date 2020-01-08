Former Alabama RB Josh Jacobs gifts dad a new home

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at RingCentral Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

STILLWATER, Okla. (WIAT) — Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs grew up in what can only be described as difficult circumstances.

Jacobs would spend nights sleeping in his dad’s car in the streets of Tulsa, Okla., not knowing where they would be living next.

An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma.



An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma.

He overcame adversity to make it all the way to Tuscaloosa and then to Oakland as a member of the Raiders in the NFL. Now that Jacobs has the money he never had growing up, he’s looking to give back to his father, Marty.

Blessed just bought my pops a house 🏠🤞🏽💯 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 7, 2020

In an Instagram story Monday, Jacobs shows the new home he bought for Marty in Stillwater, Okla. The videos show Marty visibly emotional at the sight of his new house.

Jacobs was the No. 24 in the 2019 NFL Draft. His rookie season saw him break the franchise record for single-season rushing yards for a rookie. He finished 2019 with 1,150 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns, leading Oakland to a 7-9 record.

