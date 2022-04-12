MONTGOMERY, Al. (WRBL) — A former Chambers County deputy district attorney was sentenced to 12 months in county jail after pleading guilty on Feb. 25 to “theft of property first degree, a Class B felony, taking more than $300,000 from three conservatorships for which he was responsible”, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Roland Sledge, 68, was charged in three indictments in 2017 and 2020 for withdrawing more than $300,000 from the bank accounts of three juveniles for whom he was the conservator. Sledge was required by law to use the account funding to provide for and/or help the juveniles.

On Apr. 8, Sledge was initially sentenced to 46 months. Through the “objection of the prosecution”, this sentence was reduced to 12 months.

Steve Marshall, Attorney General, says his office will continue to hold those who abuse their legal powers accountable.

“Roland Sledge took advantage of those entrusted in his care and misused his legal authority as an attorney.” said Marshall. “My office will continue to hold those accountable, including attorneys, who abuse their legal powers and choose involvement in criminal activity.”

Sledge will be placed on probation during the entirety of his sentence. He is required to pay back $302,416.36 in restitution.