Former Elba principal indicted on multiple assault charges

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Elba Elementary School principal has been indicted on multiple charges including assaults from a car wreck in June, according to court records.

Earlier in October, Debra Strickland, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Strickland was arrested in June for fleeing the scene of an accident near Samson where multiple people were injured.

Following her arrest, Strickland resigned her post as principal of Elba Elementary School.

Strickland’s next court appearance is set for December.

If convicted of all charges, Strickland could be facing more than 40 years in jail, according to her attorney David Harrison.

This is an ongoing case, and WDHN will have updates as they become available.