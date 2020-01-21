Former Mississippi State receiver De’Runnya Wilson killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that the victim of a homicide was former Mississippi State wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson.

According to BPD, Wilson was found in a residence in the 2100 block of Northland Avenue unresponsive by a relative Tuesday. He was 25.

Media Release 15 Homicide Investigation underway pic.twitter.com/NTGyvlpEuE — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) January 21, 2020

Wilson was a graduate of Wenonah High School. He had been a member of the Albany Empire in the Arena Football League after going undrafted in 2016.

Wilson recorded 22 touchdowns during his time in Starkville. He was one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets during the Bulldogs’ magical 2014 season where they made it to the Orange Bowl and was ranked as high as No. 1.

No other information has been released at this time. BPD is asking that if you have any information on this case, contact authorities at (205) 254-1764. You can also leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

