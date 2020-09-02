Fort Benning Staff Sergeant arrested in child sex abuse case

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Fort Benning soldier has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two individuals under the age of 16.

“The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Central Intelligence Division (CID) -Army, Fort Benning, Georgia have been conducting an investigation regarding the Sexual Abuse of two individuals under the age of 16,” said Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

Justin Scott Reed, 30, of Fort Benning, Georgia was arrested on August 27, 2020 with the assistance of the Army-CID. Reed has been charged with one count Sexual Abuse,2nd degree involving an individual under the age of 16 and one count of Sexual Abuse, 2nd degree of a child less than 12 years old.



Sheriff Abbett tells News 3 Reed is a Staff Sergeant at Fort Benning. The alleged offenses were reported to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in April 2020. Reed remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail and bond set at $30,000.

The investigation is continuing.