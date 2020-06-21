Four people shot at large Auburn party, one victim in critical condition

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting in Auburn leads to four individuals being shot; one remains in critical condition. Investigators have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Around 12:12 am, Sunday, June 21, 2020, officers from the Auburn Police Division responded to a complaint of gunshots at a residence located in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located four individuals who appeared to have gunshot wounds. One victim was treated and released on the scene, another victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room, one victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the other victim was airlifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Ala. Three of the victims sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, and the latter is in critical condition.

Nearby residents are telling News 3 there was a massive party with hundreds of people and vehicles parked up and down Highway 14. Then, shortly after midnight, neighbors heard gunshots.

An Auburn University alert is urging residents to secure in place as we are unsure if the shooter(s) is in custody, went out after the shooting.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.