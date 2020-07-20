Funeral for Rev. C.T. Vivian set for Thursday

Alabama News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Jan. 4, 2012 photo, civil rights activist C.T. Vivian speaks to a journalist at his home in Atlanta. Vivian has been named the new vice president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Vivian, a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will be taking over the famed civil rights group co-founded by King that has been mired in turmoil over its management and finances in recent years. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — The funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King, is to be held Thursday.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the service will be private and open only to family, according to a news release from the C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, and will be streamed live online and broadcast by WSB-TV.

Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes at age 95 on Friday, the same day that fellow civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis died.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Friday

94° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 94° 75°

Saturday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Sunday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

98°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
98°

98°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
98°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
96°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
89°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

94°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories