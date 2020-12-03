Governor Ivey urges in-person learning; remote options remain in east Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – This week, as Alabama sees record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Governor Kay Ivey is urging school systems to return to in-person learning as soon as possible. Some school systems in east Alabama will continue virtual options for families.

Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement saying students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. She urged systems to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

“There are nearly 9,800 fewer students enrolled statewide in this academic year and a five percent reduction in students on the kindergarten level. This will not only result in a critical learning loss for our students today but will also likely lead to an equally negative impact on the readiness of our workforce in years to come,” stated Governor Ivey.

This week, EAMC is caring for 45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 – the highest since August. Also, this week, Alabama set a record with more than 1700 hospitalized. Health Care officials say the situation is dire with the full effect of holiday travel and gatherings risking an overrun health care system by January.

Meanwhile, parents in both Opelika and Auburn City Schools will still have a choice.

“Auburn City Schools will continue to provide both traditional and remote learning next semester. Traditional learners will have the option to switch to remote if needed,” said spokesperson Daniel Chesser.

News 3 asked the Governor’s Office to clarify if she supported virtual options. The Press Secretary emailed News 3 saying quote, “I will let the governor’s statement stand.”