Governor’s group recommends prison system policy reforms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – As Alabama grapples with a prison crisis, a study commission created by Gov. Kay Ivey is recommending changes to reduce recidivism and undertake sentencing reform.

The governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy returned the recommendations Thursday.

The group’s proposals included increasing education opportunities for inmates in hopes of helping them leave crime after they leave prison.

The group also recommended sentencing changes and increased oversight of the state prison system.

The governor created the group after the U.S. Department of Justice last year threatened to sue Alabama over excessive violence and other problems in its prisons.