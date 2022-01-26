Guntersville woman charged in scheme to illegally buy guns

46-year-old Caritina Jarquin of Guntersville faces a four-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa. The number of people stopped from buying guns though the U.S. background check system hit an all-time high of more than 300,000 last year amid a surge of firearm sales, according to new records obtained by the group Everytown for Gun Safety. The FBI numbers provided to The Associated Press show the background checks blocked nearly twice as many gun sales in 2020 as in the year before. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — A federal grand jury has charged a Guntersville woman with trying to illegally buy several guns over the course of three months.

The announcement came Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives, and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

46-year-old Caritina Jarquin of Guntersville faces a four-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

That indictment says that between March 2021 and May 2021, Jarquin bought multiple .22 caliber rifles from Simmons Sporting Goods Co., a licensed firearms dealer located in Jefferson County.

Jarquin faces up 10 years in prison, the maximum available penalty.