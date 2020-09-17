Harris County teacher wins $600 ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga.(WRBL)-News 3 is proud to partner with our community sponsors Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In to present our One Class at a Time winner.

This week’s winner is Pine Ridge Elementary School teacher, Amanda Massengale. Her colleagues say she is a well-rounded Kindergarten teacher who graduated from the University of Georgia.

As she enters her sixth year of teaching, she serves her school in a variety of ways. Harris County school officials say Massengale supports her colleagues and maintains her own professional growth while keeping her relationships with students as her top priority.

In support of the school’s recent STEAM certification, she brought chickens to the school for her students to learn – with help from student’s families and colleagues – through Project Based Learning and Research.

Also, she leads the Public Relations Committee by putting on events such as the Senior Walk, writing newspaper articles, and updating social media accounts. Massengale takes on each task with pride because she loves her job, the people who support her, and, of course, her students.

While receiving the honor, Massengale said, “When I am teaching and interacting with my students, I am serving my purpose.” 

Massengale wins a six-hundred dollar grant from Zelmo’s Zip In and Pezold Family McDonald’s. If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, please click here.

