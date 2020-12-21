 

Heartbreaking: 23-year-old medic dies at Lee County home, foul play not suspected

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – East Alabama first responders are feeling a heartbreaking loss after a 23-year-old paramedic was discovered dead in her home Sunday morning, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. 

Harris says 23-year-old Abbie McCollough was an Emergency Medical Technician with CARE Ambulance out of Phenix City.

First responders were called to her home on Lee Road 240 early Sunday morning after it was reported she was not breathing. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a cause of death is still being determined. Foul play is not suspected.

Harris says the young woman had been sick in the days leading up to her death.  Harris says a forensic examination will be completed.

McCollough’s family and first responders remain in our thoughts as they grieve the loss just days before the holiday. We will let you know if a fund is set up to help her family. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

51° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 51° 44°

Monday

60° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 60° 39°

Tuesday

63° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 63° 37°

Wednesday

64° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 64° 53°

Thursday

56° / 29°
Rain
Rain 70% 56° 29°

Friday

43° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 43° 27°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
51°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

48°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
48°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
46°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
45°

45°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
45°

45°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
45°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

49°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
49°

52°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
52°

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
3%
54°

51°

7 PM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

8 PM
Clear
4%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories