VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured at a church Thursday night.

According to VHPD Captain Shane Ware, police responded to the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the 3700 block of Crosshaven Drive just after 6:20 p.m. on reports of an active shooter.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area. Authorities did confirm that “multiple people” were injured in the shooting but did not disclose how many or the severity of the injuries. A suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

The Mountain Brook Police Department says they are assisting with the investigation and are asking residents to avoid the area.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.