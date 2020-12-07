Holiday cards needed for east Alabama long-term care residents

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – If you’re hoping to spread some holiday cheer this season, East Alabama Medical Center is inviting you to share a kind word with a long-term care resident.

“With visitation restrictions still in place at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, we invite you to send a Christmas card or letter that could be shared with any of our residents at Oak Park Nursing Home and Independent Living Community, EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home or our Skilled Nursing Facility,” shared EAMC’s, John Atkinson.

This is an excellent activity for kids and people of all ages to share a smile with those who need it the most right now.

Please use the address below, and employees will split letters evenly among the locations.

Atkinson says he knows this will brighten many people’s holidays, and proper infection control protocols are in place to ensure this can be done while maintaining the safety of our residents and staff.