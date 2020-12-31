Holiday COVID-19 surge overwhelms exhausted EAMC hospital staff

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The holiday surge of Covid-19 cases promises a dire start to 2021. Alabama is emerging as an alarming virus hot spot in the country, with mass vaccinations months away.

Exhausted health care workers, including those at East Alabama Medical Center, can’t take much more as hospitals bust at the seams. They are begging the community for help with masking, social distancing, and hand washing.

For the third straight day, EAMC set a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 74 patients.

“We are very wary of this pandemic. We are exhausted from watching people struggle to breathe and watching people die from this horrible disease. It’s reaching a level that is not sustainable as patients exposed to COVID-19 over the holidays are just starting to make their way into the hospital.” said Roberts.” said Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s Chief of Staff.

With 263 total hospitalizations, beds and units are filling up at East Alabama Medical Center with numbers are only expected to rise.

“This is an extremely difficult situation, and one that we’re afraid will only get worse in the next two weeks as an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are expected following Christmas gatherings,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.

COVID patients are averaging ten-day hospital stays, if they recover, compared to four days for non-coronavirus related issues.

“As we have said before, the average length of stay for a patient with COVID-19 is about 10.5 days, and some stay several weeks,” Atkinson stated. “That compares to about four days for non-COVID patients, so it really becomes a problem with the availability of beds. We’re in a red census today with 263 total patients, and many of our units are full. When you take into account that most Alabama hospitals are in the same situation, as are neighboring states, it truly becomes a public health emergency.”

Alabama is in the top ten nationwide for the number of COVID-19 infections per capita. All over the state, hospitals are busting at the seams.

“We are stressed we are stretched we are having those some staffing challenges I mentioned earlier trying to get people to take care of these patients and not just COVID-19 patients, but others who are sick,” said Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Roberts says Alabama is facing a public health emergency. He’s begging east Alabamians to NOT gather outside their households, social distance, wash hands, and mask.

“It’s only together we can get to the other side of this,” said Dr. Roberts.

EAMC employee who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine is receiving them along with EAMC associated nursing homes. Still, Dr. Roberts says it will take months for mass vaccinations to have a real impact on slowing the pandemic.