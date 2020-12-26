 

Homicide investigation underway in Phenix City after man shot multiple times

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Russell County Coroner’s office and Phenix City Police department.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr confirms a male, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital at 8:30 p.m.

Sumbry Jr. says he appears to have had multiple gunshot wounds. His body will be going for an autopsy at Alabama Forensics Department in Montgomery on Monday.

Moments ago, several police units surrounded the KFC on 13th Street and witnesses say the restaurant blocked off with crime scene tape.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Phenix City Police.

