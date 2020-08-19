Hoover High to take on Central-Phenix City after game against Dothan canceled

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/18): Hoover High School has found an opponent for Week 1 after their original opponent, Dothan High School, had to cancel the game due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The game between Hoover and Dothan was canceled Monday after Dothan’s entire team was forced to quarantine as part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association rules regarding coronavirus exposure.

Hoover will now travel to Central-Phenix City Aug. 21. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL (8/17): In the latest development in high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic, Hoover High School has canceled its first football game against Dothan High School.

The cancellation comes after Dothan High School’s football team has been forced to quarantine due to COVID-19. Hoover Head Coach, Josh Niblett, said they were just informed of this before taking the field for practice Monday afternoon. The Bucs are now looking for a new opponent for this Friday.

At this time, there are no details as far as if a staff member or any of the student-athletes on the Dothan Wolves team has contracted the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Hoover’s week one game vs. Dothan has been cancelled. Dothan team forced to quarantine due to COVID-19. @AL7AFootball @CBS_42 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 17, 2020

