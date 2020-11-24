Hudson Family Foundation: COVID-19 can’t quarantine Thanksgiving Legends

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An inspiring story out of Lee County, Alabama, where Baseball great Tim Hudson and his wife Kim are rewarding 1200 local school kids for outstanding character while addressing food insecurity during Thanksgiving.

Typically The Hudson Family Foundation Legend Honorees attend a star-studded celebration at the Auburn University Arena. However, this year the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the event to be canceled. Kim Hudson is sad the event can’t gon on this year, but she tells News 3 the program’s spirit can’t be quarantined as the virus has revealed more need than ever in our community.

“While it has been difficult, it has been wonderful to see so many in the community step up to fulfill those needs, and I am not about to pump the brakes,” shared Hudson.

Elementary school educators nominate legends in Opelika, Auburn, and Lee County. Hudson says educators know these kids and their families personally, so they are handpicked by those who know them and care about them. Many Legends are overcoming challenges like the death of a loved one, illness, deployment, and economic hardship.

“The program is two-fold. We want to encourage, uplift, and motivate students who need a little bit of love or something extra while addressing food insecurity,” said Hudson.

This year, AU student-athletes from local schools welcomed students to the Legend’s family with a special video. Publix typically puts together Champion Boxes for 1200 kids to pick up in the store. The boxes include a turkey, all the sides, dessert, and rolls to feed a family of 10-12 people. Because of COVID-19, Publix is issuing gift cards so Legends and their families can shop for their Thanksgiving meal together.

“We tell them, this is a big deal. You are bringing home Thanksgiving to your family. To me, if I am an elementary student and I get to say hey, ‘I am bringing home Thanksgiving meal to my family this year,’ well – we have gotten feedback from parents and caregivers, and it’s just amazing,” shared Hudson.

The Legend program is what Thanksgiving is all about.

For more information on the program and how to get involved with The Hudson Family Foundation Legend Program and other initiatives, you can visit them on their webpage: https://hudsonfamilyfoundation.com/programs/legends-club/