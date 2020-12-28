Illegal hunting suspect arrested after Russell County crash seriously injures game warden

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Eufaula man faces criminal charges in a Sunday morning crash that injured an on-duty Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Enforcement Officer who was perusing the man for suspected illegal hunting activities.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says Robert Hicks has been charged with Attempted Assault 1st and Attempting to Elude. Hicks has been booked into the Russell County Detention Facility and released on bond.

Alabama State Troopers report the unidentified game warden was injured in the single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 27. The officer was injured when the 2019 Dodge 1500 he was driving left the roadway. The game warden remains hospitalized with serious injuries but is stable at this time.

The crash occurred on Greenwood Drive at Alabama 51, approximately one and a half miles west of Hurtsboro. The preliminary investigation indicates the game warden was actively pursuing Hicks, who is suspected of night hunting.

News 3 has reached out to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Law Enforcement Division who says additional charges are pending against Hicks for activities associated with illegal hunting and more suspects could be arrested. The case remains under investigation.