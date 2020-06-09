Impressive Resume: 20-year-old running for Opelika City Council

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old Auburn University student who has set his eyes on the White House is in the middle of his first political campaign -for Opelika City Council Ward 1.

At 20-years old, Jamie Lowe’s resume is already impressive. At 16, he began interning with Lee County Family Court Judge Mike Fellows – he now runs child support works in juvenile probation. The Auburn University junior is also Alabama’s youngest mediator handling divorce cases. Now, Lowe is running for public office.

Lee County teen working to become President of the United States News 3 met with Lowe back in 2019 as he became the youngst mediator in Alabama history





Opelika’s Jamie Lowe is trying to be your next Opelika City Councilperson

“I am running for Opelika City Council Ward 1 to replace Patsy Jones, who is retiring,” shared Lowe.

The Opelika High School graduate comes from a long line of educators. Lowe’s family has lived in Ward 1 for more than 75 years.

“If I am elected, I would like to improve on some of the diversion programs we already offer here in the municipal court. We have a lot of juveniles who falter, they are not bad, they need a little help not going down that path,” said Lowe.

Lowe is confident he can lobby and secure federal and state grants to improve and expand Pre-K programs in Opelika.

“It’s critical, especially at such a critical juncture of human development at Pre-K and child development. I think that’s exceedingly important, and I think the people, especially in Ward 1, will appreciate that,” said Lowe.

Finally, Lowe says he will be a voice for all but, more importantly, a good listener.

“I want them to know they can come to share their grievances with me, and they will be heard but also corrected,” said Lowe.

So far, Lowe is running unopposed in the Opelika Municipal election set for August 25th.