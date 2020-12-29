 

Investigation ongoing after hunter dies in Lee County ATV crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County hunter has died after an ATV crash near Highway 80 and Lee Road 11.

Lee Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3 the crash happened Tuesday, around 6:00 AM in the Beauregard community.

Harris says a preliminary investigation indicates a group of hunters were riding into the woods when they noticed the man’s headlights were gone. They rode back and discovered him lying on the ground next to the overturned ATV.

The man’s identity will be released after the family has been notified. 

Harris says it’s possible a medical event could have caused the crash and death, or he could have died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

