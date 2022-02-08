Investigation opens after student brings two guns onto Lanett City School campus

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL)– According to the Lanett Police Department, one student was taken into custody after bringing two handguns onto campus.

February 8, Lanett City School Staff and Lanett Police School Resource Officers were informed a 17-year-old student was suspected to be in possession of a handgun while at school.

The student was identified with one gun on his person, and another in his back pack.

As a result, the student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a handgun on his person and on school property.

The student did not make any threats, at this time there is no active threat to the school. Officers have assumed an investigation.

