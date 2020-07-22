Investigation underway as suspected human skull, vertebra discovered in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway in Lee County after a resident’s dog brought a suspected human skull and other remains back to a home just east of Opelika.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 investigators received a call Tuesday night, July 21, from a person regarding what appeared to be human skeletal remains found in the 4000 block of US Highway 280/431 just east of Opelika.

“Responding deputies arrived at the location and observed what appeared to be a human skull and a single vertebra. The condition of the remains does not indicate an incident of recent occurrence. The remains had been brought to the yard of the residence by dogs owned by the complainant,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Lee County Sheriff’s investigators are currently searching the area, and the investigation continues.

