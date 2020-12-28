‘It’s saving an entire industry’: Birmingham concert promoter says stimulus bill will save local venues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As part of the $900 billion stimulus agreement reached by Congress Monday, $15 billion dollars has been allocated to independent entertainment venues – successfully passing the Save Our Stages Act.

The economic stimulus package means major news for the live entertainment industry. Part of that $900 billion dollar deal includes all the money requested in the Save Our Stages Act, plus $5 billion for entertainment venues – among the first businesses to close when the pandemic hit and predicted to be the last open.

“The fact that it’s gone into the stimulus plan and it got passed is a huge victory – a giant lifeline to venues and promoters alike,” well-known Birmingham-area concert promoter Todd Coder of Code R Productions said.

The Alabama Theatre under awning of The Lyric.

This means some of Birmingham’s most popular venues like the Alabama Theatre, The Lyric, Iron City and Workplay will receive highly-anticipated financial aid to partially recover from the continuing pandemic-related inactivity.

“National Independent Venues Association (NIVA) is working with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to ensure that every business that is eligible and apply is able to receive the funding that they desperately need to operate during this pandemic,” Coder said.

“We need your help” on the Lyric’s Awning.

NIVA is the organization that started the movement and fundraiser, which Minnesota Senator Amy Klobachar supported and brought to the Senate with Texas Senator John Cameryn.

For a business to qualify, they must be independent – meaning not backed by a major company (ex. Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex). They must also have lost at least 25 percent of their annual revenue. Those that have lost more than 90 percent will be able to apply in the first two weeks after the bill is signed into law.

The stage at Iron City in Birmingham.

“The process is very well thought out. The folks at NIVA had done a great job lobbying and getting this thing done,” Coder said.

According to Senator Klobachar, about $10 billion of the $15 billion allocated to entertainment venues will go toward theatres and concert venues. The other approximately $5 billion will be going toward museums, zoos and other similar venues.

Zoos are included as partial recipients of the stimulus bill.

Klochachar said that just like in the proposed Save Our Stages Act back in July, eligible venues will receive 47 percent of what they earned in revenue the year before.

“There is still a long runway in front of us that undoubtedly these venues will need help and support,” Coder said. “But there’s light at the end of the tunnel, which is something we can say for the first time in a very very long time. But this will be of dramatic assistance.”

President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law.

Below is a message posted on NIVA’s website about their continuing efforts:

“Since it could take many weeks, even months for the funding to flow, the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, with The Giving Back Fund as its 501(c)3 fiscal sponsor, continues to raise money to assist the venues at greatest risk of permanently going under as we wait for the grants to be issued. Anyone wishing to donate can do so below.” – National Independent Venues Association.

You can donate to the movement to raise money for local independent venues here.