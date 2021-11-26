Jack’s employee crashes van into Pinson restaurant

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jack’s Restaurant employee has been hospitalized after they drove their van into the Pinson establishment.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Jack’s Restaurant on the 2800 block of Pinson Valley Parkway in Pinson just after 5 a.m. Friday to investigate reports of a car crashed into the building.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 29-year-old employee drove their van into the front of the restaurant. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were other employees inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, but no other injuries were reported. No customers were inside of the building at the time.

No further information has been made available at this time. The crash is under investigation.

