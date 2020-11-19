 

Jessica Ventiere named District Attorney Pro Tem in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A District Attorney Pro Tem has been named to prosecute cases inside the Lee County Justice Center. Wednesday, the Judges of Lee County appointed Chief Assistant Jessica Ventiere to serve as District Attorney Pro Tem for Lee County. Ventiere has been prosecuting cases in Lee County since 2012.

The appointment comes as district attorney, Brandon Hughes, is under suspension. Hughes faces an eight-count indictment out of the Alabama Attorney General’s office. The allegations are Hughes used his office for personal gain, conspired to commit theft, and perjured himself. According to Alabama law, when the District Attorney is suspended from office, the Court is tasked with naming a Pro Tem District Attorney.

“The Lee County District Attorney’s office is working and will continue to do its job: ensuring justice for victims and working towards a safer community for every person in Lee County. This office remains committed to upholding our oath to serve the public interest and vigorously seek justice within the bounds of the law,” said Ventiere in a statement to News 3.

Ventiere is a native of Enterprise, Alabama. She graduated from Troy State University before earning her law degree from Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2003. She has been a prosecutor for more than 15 years in the State of Alabama. Before her appointment, Ms. Ventiere served as Chief Assistant District Attorney for Lee County and the Second Judicial Circuit, which serves Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes Counties.

