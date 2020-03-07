Joshua Kaleb Watson added to Alabama’s Fallen Heroes Wall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 9/11, Alabama has honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their state and country.

Now, Joshua Kaleb Watson is another name added to Alabama’s Fallen Heroes Wall.

Watson, who lost his life in the terrorist attack at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida on Dec. 6, 2019, was honored Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey, who hosted his family in a private ceremony. Alabama’s Fallen Heroes Wall is located inside the Capitol building.

“Lots of brave men and women on that wall over there,” said Benjamin Watson, Joshua’s father. “It’s a real honor.”

Watson’s family was presented with a plaque that had symbol representing the Governor’s cross.

“This medal here, it’s the first time it’s been given out under her,” brother Adam Watson said. “It was a real honor.”

Watson’s family said their son died living out his dream. He had recently graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, where he was captain of the rifle team. The Alabama native had just moved to Pensacola to become a pilot in flight school.

“There’s still a chain in our backyard where he used to do pull ups,” Watson said. “He always want to be a soldier and he always want to serve his country.”

LATEST POSTS