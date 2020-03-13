JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University has announced that a student has met the requirements to be tested for COVID-19.
The student has been named a Person Under Investigation for the virus. The test results are still pending to see if the student has been infected.
According to JSU, the student had fallen ill Sunday after returning from out-of-state. The student allegedly only visited three locations on campus since Sunday and all locations are being cleaned and sanitized at this time.
JSU has also announced that they will be moving all classes online starting March 13. All campus events have also been canceled until further notice.
No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- All athletic activities suspended in Muscogee County School District
- University of Alabama classes going online in response to COVID-19 threat
- JSU student meets criteria for COVID-19 testing, results pending; classes moving online
- Alabama Legislature approves $5 million to fight coronavirus
- Steps being taken to protect lawmakers from coronavirus