Justice evades Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe; detectives determined to name her

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Baby Jane Doe case was born in January of 2012 when a small skull was found behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika, Alabama. Nine years later, Baby Jane has settled into the hearts of the community and investigators and has yet to leave.

Opelika investigators continue to work the case, and still believe she lived in the east Alabama area and was murdered by someone familiar with the Opelika area. Baby Jane Doe is remembered daily by the OPD.

“Absolutely. It’s a case that sticks with you, and what we want more than anything is to put a name with that face,” shared Opelika’s Shane Healey.

Jane Doe is believed to be the little girl in these pictures taken at Greater Peace Baptist Church Vacation Bible School in Opelika. The girl in the photos has yet to be identified.

Forensic testing revealed baby Jane Doe suffered long-term physical abuse at the hands of her killer, leaving her left eye blind and scarred until she was ultimately murdered between 2010 and 2012 when she was three to seven years old.

“She was badly abused and lived a tough life, and there is nothing fair about what she had to go through at all. We just hope we can give her a small amount of justice if we can just find out her name,” said Healey.

Police say any tip, no matter how small, may lead to Baby Jane’s real name and justice. There is a $20,000 Reward in the case. If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous.