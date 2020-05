AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) Auburn police confirms a juvenile has been wounded in what appears to be an accidental shooting at Bedell Village Apartments off Donahue Drive. The shooting happened Thursday night.

The juvenile was life-flighted to a Columbus hospital for treatment. A condition remains unknown.

Auburn police tell News 3 the Thursday night incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, residents on the scene are asking the community to pray.

We will share more information as we can.