Kennedy Center partners with Auburn’s Gogue Center to feature three Alabama artists today via livestream concert

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- Some Alabama artists will perform on a worldwide stage today.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between Auburn University’s Gogue Center for Performing Arts and the Kennedy Center.

Each week, the Kennedy Center’s Couch Concert series features artists from across the country.

Today’s concert focuses on Alabama.

Gogue Center for the Performing arts lined up: Rynea Soul, of Birmingham; The Pine Hill Haints from the Muscle Shoals area; and Larry Mitchell from Opelika.

The three Alabama artists will each perform 20 minute sets from their home studios during the hourlong livestream.

“We are honored to be able to curate artists from Alabama on a national stage. And we just find it very important to showcase various narratives about the creativity and artistry and the talent that is in our region in the south and in Alabama. So it’s an important piece of our national landscape,” said Amy Miller of Gogue Center for the Performing Arts.

The livestream concert starts at 4 Eastern and 3 Central this afternoon.

Gogue Center for the Performing Arts is not having live performances at the center right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, you can support the center by making donations through its website. You may even purchase tickets for performances in the months to come.