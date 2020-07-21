Kentucky latest state to put Alabama on COVID-19 travel advisory

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Kentucky joined the ranks of other states that have added Alabama to their travel advisories affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky’s advisory includes a list of eight states that have seen spikes in coronavirus cases, which include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas. The advisory states that anyone who traveled to or from any of those areas must self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner for Kentucky, said the advisory is not a mandate, but a recommendation.

“I am appealing to Kentuckians who have traveled to these states or to Puerto Rico to consider the interest of your health and the health of others,” Stack said in a written statement. “Please, if you have been to any of these places, stay home for 14 days, starting from the date you left that location.”

As of Tuesday morning, there were over 69,000 coronavirus cases identified in Alabama since the start of the pandemic back in March.

Alabama has been on several states’ advisory lists for the last couple of months, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

Alabama has not created any advisory of its own for people coming into the state.

