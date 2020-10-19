Kidnapping case of Auburn teen moves forward, murder investigation ongoing

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The kidnapping case of an Auburn teenager, who was later discovered dead, moves forward to a grand jury.

18-year-old Thomas Green of Auburn was reported missing back in September. A few days later, Green’s body was located in western Lee County. Investigators say he had been shot.

Monday, a Lee County Judge decided there was enough evidence to send the Kidnapping 1st charges against 41-year-old Taharra Brunson and 35-year-old Marcus Wigley to a grand jury for them to consider indictment. Brunson remains behind bars and was in court Monday for the hearing. Wigley remains free on bond and did not appear in person.

A third suspect in Green’s disappearance, 29-year-old Timez Williams, awaits his preliminary hearing.

Auburn investigator Josh Mixon testified two witnesses gave statements to police saying Brunson was driving the vehicle when they saw Wigley and Williams struggling with Green before forcing him onto a vehicle. Green was never seen alive again. While the three defendants have been arrested in the suspected kidnapping of Green, so far, nobody has been arrested in Green’s murder. The Lee County Sheriff’s Department continues their investigation into Green’s homicide.

