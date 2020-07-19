Lambda Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated feeds healthcare workers

PHENIX, CITY, Ala (WRBL)- The Lambda Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated showed their appreciation by giving back to first responders, and those who are on the front line fighting against COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Fraternity greeted more than 40 healthcare workers bright and early Saturday morning, at the Canterbury Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with a hot meal from Chic-fil-a.

Committee Chairman Lamar Wagner tells News 3 today was all about showing appreciation and giving back to a community that is always giving to them.

“We’re all about giving back to the community, and we try to maintain our four principles manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplift. Our founders main goal was to give back, and if you look at the brothers here today, men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorperated Lamda Mu Nu Chapter in Phenix City we’re all about giving back because the community gives so much to us,” said Wagner.

The Fraternity members tell News 3 they all plan to continue giving back to those in the community throughout the Global Pandemic.

