AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - Auburn police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night along White Street. According to investigators a homeowner says two subjects attempted to rob him and he subsequently defended himself.

On February 28, 2021, at approximately 4:58 pm, the Auburn Police Division received a call of gunshots fired at a residence in the 300 block of White Street. Shortly afterwards, officers arrived at the scene and discovered one male from Auburn, AL and another unidentified male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.